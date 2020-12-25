fbpx
Select Page
weather
Latest NewsStories that inspirePressWorld newsEnd of LifeWeb Favourites
news search
news menu
Latest NewsStories that inspirePressWorld newsEnd of LifeWeb Favourites

Mum advised to abort baby girl 10 times to spend first Christmas with adorable daughter at home

A mother who was advised to have an abortion more than ten times is set to celebrate her first at home Christmas with her daughter.

Chloe Conlin, a mother from Norwich, refused to have an abortion despite pressure from doctors. Her daughter, Miyah, now 14 months old, has a serious heart defect called atrial isomerism. She underwent open heart surgery last Christmas Eve shortly after she was born.

“She’s doing really well at the moment”, said Ms Conlin. “They told me she wouldn’t be reaching her milestones. She’s started walking. She took her first steps about three weeks ago and she’s running around now”.

She said: “When I was pregnant they told me to have an abortion over 10 times because they said she wouldn’t be compatible with life, it would be a real struggle”.

Since her heart surgery though, Miyah has not had any major hospital admissions has been moving from strength to strength.

“She’s been doing really well. She’s got another [surgery] coming up in the next couple of years and that will be her last surgery that they can do for her, then after that it will be to see how far she can actually go”, her mother said.

“They can’t fix her heart, they can only help her live longer, so it’s palliative care”.

She said it will be “amazing to celebrate Christmas at home” and plans to spend it with family and “a lot of presents to make up for last year”.

Pressure to abort

In this case medical professionals assumed that Chloe wanted an abortion because her child had a disability. 

A number of other parets have come forward to speak out about the pressure they have received to proceed with an abortion after their baby has been diagnosed with a disability. The situation has become so bad that the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) has recently released guidance telling health professionals that they must be ‘non-directional’ in their advice and diagnosis of pre-natal disability.

The emphasis on a non-directive approach occurs within the context of parents who decide they do not want an abortion “being asked repeatedly if they want further diagnostic tests or an abortion”.

“[These parents] report having their decisions challenged and being pressured into changing their minds”.

The guidelines go on to state: “This should not happen”.

“Parents should have the scope to change their minds, but not be pressured into doing so – their decisions should be accepted and respected at all times”.

Right To Life UK spokesperson, Catherine Robinson, said:

“The persistent offers of abortion to a woman who clearly does not want one tell us something about the anti-disability mindset of her doctors, which is apparently shared by many others. The pressure that women who have a pre-natal foetal disability diagnosis seem to experience so often is unacceptable. The RCOG guidelines could not have come sooner”.

Help stop abortion up to birth for babies with disabilities including Down's syndrome & club foot

take action

Article Syndication

Join other leading publications from around the world who syndicate our articles

more info
Syndicate this article
Syndicate now

Dear reader

In 2020, the UK Government imposed an extreme abortion regime on Northern Ireland, which included a provision that legalised abortion right up to birth for disabilties including Down’s syndrome, cleft lip and club foot.

A new Bill has been launched at the Northern Ireland assembly that will remove the current provision that allows abortion for ‘severe fetal impairment’.

It is under these grounds in the regulations that babies with disabilities including Down’s syndrome, cleft lip and club foot can currently be singled out for abortion in Northern Ireland because of their disability and can be aborted right up to birth.

Before the new abortion regime was imposed on Northern Ireland in 2020, disability-selective abortion for conditions such as Down’s syndrome, cleft lip and club foot was not legal and there was a culture of welcoming and supporting people with these disabilities rather than eliminating them.

This is reflected directly in the latest figures (2016) from the Department of Health in Northern Ireland, which show that while there were 52 children born with Down’s syndrome in Northern Ireland, in the same year only 1 child from Northern Ireland with Down’s syndrome was aborted in England and Wales. 

This contrasts with the situation in the rest of the United Kingdom where disability-selective abortion has been legal since 1967.

The latest available figures show that 90% of children diagnosed with Down’s syndrome before birth are aborted in England and Wales.

We are, therefore, asking people like you to take 30 seconds of your time and add your support to the campaign to stop abortion up to birth for disabilities including Down’s syndrome, cleft lip and club foot in Northern Ireland.

If you live in Northern Ireland: 
Ask your MLAs to vote to stop abortion up to birth for disabilities including Down’s syndrome, cleft lip and club foot:

take action

If you live outside Northern Ireland: 
Show your support by signing this petition in support of the Bill:

sign the petition
Abortionstories that inspire

Northern Ireland: Minister plans to attempt to introduce abortion censorship zones

A Minister in Northern Ireland is planning to attempt to implement censorship zones around hospitals and clinics performing abortions in…
Other articles related to

Popular articles

1

Action alert 🔥 Abortion vote. Email your MP now

2

Action alert 🔥 Scottish and Welsh election campaigns launched

3

MPs vote to give NI minister new powers to impose expanded abortion despite strong criticism…

4

House of Lords gives final approval to giving NI minister new powers to impose expanded…

5

Abortion campaigner dies after getting legal abortion in Argentina

6

Northern Ireland: Minister plans to attempt to introduce abortion censorship zones

Article Syndication

Join other leading publications from around the world who syndicate our articles

more info

Help stop abortion up to birth for babies with disabilities including Down's syndrome & club foot

take action
Syndicate this article
Syndicate now

Get Social Stay up-to-date with all our social channels

Contact

+44 (0)1732 460911
info@righttolife.org.uk

Registered charity

Registered charity: 1099319

Copyright

© 2020 The Right To Life
Charitable Trust.

Privacy policy

Social

Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Youtube
LinkedIn
TikTok
Pinterest

Republish

We want our content to reach as many people as possible, and so we want you to republish our articles, online or in print, as often as you like.

You are free to republish this article both online and in print, providing you follow our republishing guidelines.

Please do not edit this article and mention that the article was originally published on “Right To Life UK”. For opinion pieces, please also ensure that you attribute the author and their institution (if applicable).

Basic
Advanced
If you wish to republish our content, it is essential that you copy the html code below. This enables us to count the page views of our content on your site. The counter will not interfere with the running of your site. For more information click here.
Article as HTML:
Please ensure that you include the pixel code.
Article as HTML: